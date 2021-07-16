We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2,625.33, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
GOOG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, GOOG is projected to report earnings of $19.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.07 billion, up 45.79% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $89.46 per share and revenue of $193.83 billion, which would represent changes of +52.64% and +29.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GOOG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, GOOG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.43, so we one might conclude that GOOG is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.68 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.