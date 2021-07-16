Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.03, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 285.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $560.73 million, up 105.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion, which would represent changes of +130.95% and +54.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PINS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 71.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 67.6.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


