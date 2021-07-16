We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.09, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UPST as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 10, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $602.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +178.26% and +158.27%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.12% lower within the past month. UPST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note UPST's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 176.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.9, so we one might conclude that UPST is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.