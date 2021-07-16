We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.46, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 9.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
AAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AAL to post earnings of -$2.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.2 billion, up 343.96% from the year-ago period.
AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.60 per share and revenue of $28.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.26% and +62.08%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. AAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.