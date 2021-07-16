We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $68.30, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, up 55.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.16 billion, up 19.7% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $24.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.56% and +0.22%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, GILD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.98.
Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.