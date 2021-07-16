We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MarineMax (HZO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.49, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational boat dealer had gained 2.02% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HZO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, up 32.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $632.94 million, up 27.02% from the prior-year quarter.
HZO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.54% and +34.9%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HZO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, HZO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.95, which means HZO is trading at a discount to the group.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HZO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.