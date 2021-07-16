We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.54, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 4.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSTO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 74.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $614.89 million, up 28.33% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion, which would represent changes of -3.55% and +10.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VSTO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VSTO has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.36.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
