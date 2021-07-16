In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Linde (LIN) Starts Operating a New Hydrogen Unit in America
Linde (LIN - Free Report) recently announced that it has begun operating its fifth liquid hydrogen plant in the United States. To meet mounting demand from customers, the company’s latest La Porte, TX-based plant is expected to supply 30 tons per day of high-purity liquid hydrogen.
The source of hydrogen to the liquefier is the company’s U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline, spreading over 600 kilometers, having access to 15 independent hydrogen production sites. Before delivering to the end markets, the leading global industrial gases and engineering company will purify and liquefy the hydrogen.
The company added that its supply chain will get more efficient with the startup of the new plant. Thus, given the backdrop that demand for conventional and clean hydrogen is rising at a rapid pace, the company is getting more efficient in serving its new and existing customers.
The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), recently announced that it will report second-quarter earnings on Jul 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its June-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.51 per share. Other prospective stocks from the basic material space are LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) , PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) and Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) . While LyondellBasell carries a Zacks Rank #2, PPG Industries and Dow sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
LyondellBasell has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.
PPG Industries is likely to see earnings growth of roughly 44% in 2021.
In the past 30 days, Dow has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.