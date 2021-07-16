Back to top

Allegiant (ALGT) Posts Excellent June 2021 Traffic Numbers

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) reported impressive traffic numbers for the month of June as air-travel demand improved in the United States. With more and more Americans getting jabbed, the picture is rosier on a year-over-year basis as well as on a year-over-two-year basis.

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) surged 87.1% from June 2020 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service increased 37.9% from June 2020 readings.

With the traffic surge outweighing capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in June expanded 20.4 points to 77.7% from the year-ago period’s levels. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried more passengers in June 2021, up 88.2% from the June 2020 levels.

Compared with June 2019 levels (pre-COVID), traffic and capacity surged 3% and 13.8%, respectively. However, the load factor tanked 8.2 points to 77.7% as increase in traffic was less than capacity expansion. For the total system, the airline carried 1.8% more passengers in June 2021 from June 2019 levels.
With oil prices shooting up, Allegiant is witnessing a rise in fuel cost per gallon. The metric, is now expected to be at $2.02 per gallon (previous expectation: $1.99 per gallon) for the second quarter.

Besides, the carrier expect its June-end quarter’s scheduled service revenue (excluding fixed fee and other revenue) to be down 1.3% now (previous expectation: down 6-10%) from second-quarter 2019 levels. Total operating revenues are expected to go down 4% from second-quarter 2019 levels.  Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter is estimated to be approximately at 29%.

