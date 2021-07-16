Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Blackstone Group (BX) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Blackstone Group (BX - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BX broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for BX

Shares of BX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that BX could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at BX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting BX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


