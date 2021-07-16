We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schwab (SCHW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
Charles Schwab’s (SCHW - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line grew 30% from the prior-year quarter.
Results reflect solid client assets balance and rise in new brokerage accounts. These were driven by solid client activity, which supported revenues in the quarter. However, fee waivers and a surge in expenses were the undermining factors.
Results excluded acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and non-deductible charge related to the previously announced SEC probe. After considering these, net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $1.12 billion or 59 cents per share, up from $621 million or 48 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues & Expenses Jump on TD Ameritrade Deal
Net revenues were $4.53 billion, soaring 85% year over year on the back of the TD Ameritrade acquisition. The rise was driven by improvement in all revenue components. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion.
Total non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) surged 80% year over year to $2.81 billion. Excluding non-recurring items, expenses were $2.51 billion, up 71%.
The company recorded fee waivers of $85 million in the reported quarter.
Pre-tax profit margin rose to 38.0% from 36.2% in the prior-year quarter.
At the end of the second quarter, Schwab’s average interest-earning assets jumped 46% year over year to $530.6 billion.
Annualized return on equity as of Jun 30, 2021, was 10%, on par with the prior-year quarter.
Other Business Metrics
As of Jun 30, 2021, Schwab had total client assets of $7.6 trillion (up 84% year over year). During the reported quarter, net new assets — brought by new and existing clients — were $108.8 billion.
Schwab added 1.66 million new brokerage accounts during the quarter. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had 32.3 million active brokerage accounts, 1.6 million banking accounts and 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants.
Our View
Schwab’s inorganic expansion efforts are expected to strengthen its position as a leading brokerage player. However, a dismal interest rate scenario will continue to hurt financials.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Charles Schwab Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Charles Schwab Corporation Quote
Currently, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
