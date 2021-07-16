Back to top

Ballad Power (BLDP) Gets Fuel Cell Modules Order From Siemens

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) announced that it has received an order for two of its 200-kilowatt (kW) fuel cell modules from Siemens Mobility GmbH (“Siemens”) to power a 2-car MireoPlus H passenger train through a trial operation in Bavaria, Germany. Ballard plans to deliver the modules ordered by Siemens for a trial operation in Bavaria in 2022.

These fuel cell modules will open up options for emission-less transport and assist in mobility in non-electrified rail lines. It has developed the 200 200kW fuel cell modules under a multi-year Development Agreement with Siemens. The fuel cell module-driven trains have a speed of 100 miles per hour and range of 500 miles.

These fuel cell modules are suitable for both passenger and freight trains, and offer an excellent opportunity to lower mass transport-related emission.

Ballard Power Vision & Product Offering

Ballard Power, through its expertise in fuel cell technology, is going to deliver valuable and innovative solutions to customers globally. The company is investing in research and development activities as well as improving its technology for providing clean energy solutions to customers.

The company offers products having different range and capacity, resulting in orders from a wide variety of customers globally. Earlier this month, it received a purchase order of 15 70-kilowatt (kW) FCmoveTM-HD fuel cell modules from Tata Motors to power the latter’s zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric Buses, whose delivery is expected to be completed by 2022.

Last month, the company received orders for 20 fuel cell modules from its partner New Flyer. The delivery of the order is expected this year.

Future of Fuel cell Technology

Fuel cell technology converts the chemical energy in hydrogen and oxygen to electrical energy. Fuel cells are potable like the ones used in the transportation sector and also stationary, providing stable electricity without creating emissions.

Despite the huge advantages in the usage of fuel cell technology to create emission-less electricity, the primary drawback is its cost compared with conventional sources of energy. The ongoing research and development activities performed on the fuel cell technology will make it commercially viable, as its primary advantage is that it is emission less and take far less space to create electricity than conventional energy plants.

In addition to Ballard Power, companies like Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG - Free Report) , and FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) are working to further develop the fuel cell technology as well as encourage its usage among a wider base of consumers.

