We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ballad Power (BLDP) Gets Fuel Cell Modules Order From Siemens
Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) announced that it has received an order for two of its 200-kilowatt (kW) fuel cell modules from Siemens Mobility GmbH (“Siemens”) to power a 2-car MireoPlus H passenger train through a trial operation in Bavaria, Germany. Ballard plans to deliver the modules ordered by Siemens for a trial operation in Bavaria in 2022.
These fuel cell modules will open up options for emission-less transport and assist in mobility in non-electrified rail lines. It has developed the 200 200kW fuel cell modules under a multi-year Development Agreement with Siemens. The fuel cell module-driven trains have a speed of 100 miles per hour and range of 500 miles.
These fuel cell modules are suitable for both passenger and freight trains, and offer an excellent opportunity to lower mass transport-related emission.
Ballard Power Vision & Product Offering
Ballard Power, through its expertise in fuel cell technology, is going to deliver valuable and innovative solutions to customers globally. The company is investing in research and development activities as well as improving its technology for providing clean energy solutions to customers.
The company offers products having different range and capacity, resulting in orders from a wide variety of customers globally. Earlier this month, it received a purchase order of 15 70-kilowatt (kW) FCmoveTM-HD fuel cell modules from Tata Motors to power the latter’s zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric Buses, whose delivery is expected to be completed by 2022.
Last month, the company received orders for 20 fuel cell modules from its partner New Flyer. The delivery of the order is expected this year.
Future of Fuel cell Technology
Fuel cell technology converts the chemical energy in hydrogen and oxygen to electrical energy. Fuel cells are potable like the ones used in the transportation sector and also stationary, providing stable electricity without creating emissions.
Despite the huge advantages in the usage of fuel cell technology to create emission-less electricity, the primary drawback is its cost compared with conventional sources of energy. The ongoing research and development activities performed on the fuel cell technology will make it commercially viable, as its primary advantage is that it is emission less and take far less space to create electricity than conventional energy plants.
In addition to Ballard Power, companies like Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG - Free Report) , and FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) are working to further develop the fuel cell technology as well as encourage its usage among a wider base of consumers.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Ballard Power currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In the past month, shares of the company have lost 13% compared with the industry’s 1% fall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research