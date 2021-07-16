In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
MDC Unveils Three Communities in Menifee, Boosts Presence
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s (MDC - Free Report) or MDC subsidiary, Richmond American Homes of California, has been focusing on expanding reach in new and existing locations. To that end, it unveiled three new communities — Seasons Ranch, Seasons Elevated and Liberty at Braverde — in Menifee.
The communities will have ranch and two-story floor plans with designer details as well as nine new models. Also, the location is in close proximity to SR-79 and I-215 as well as various amenities.
Solid Expansion Spree & Favorable Housing Markets Bode Well
MDC remains focused on growing demand for entry-level homes, addressing the need for lower-priced homes, given affordability concerns prevailing in the U.S. housing market. The company invests aggressively in land acquisition and development, which is critical for top-line growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of MDC have gained 33.5% over a year compared with the industry's 28.1% rally. The upside is likely to continue, given accretive acquisitions, its focus on the Build-to-Order process and solid housing market backdrop.
Owing to favorable housing market fundamentals, MDC has witnessed a rise in consumer demand, which in turn is driving new orders. New single-family homes’ demand has seen a v-shaped recovery throughout the country and it is not an exception. A combination of lower interest rates and rising need for more work-at-home space has positively impacted affordability, thereby helping the company deliver solid performance
Zacks Rank
MDC — which shares space with PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) , Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL - Free Report) and D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.