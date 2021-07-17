We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alphabet is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GOOGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL's full-year earnings has moved 30.34% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, GOOGL has returned 44.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.66% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alphabet is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, GOOGL is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.49% so far this year, so GOOGL is performing better in this area.
GOOGL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.