Are Investors Undervaluing Synnex (SNX) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Synnex (SNX - Free Report) . SNX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.42, while its industry has an average P/E of 31.39. Over the last 12 months, SNX's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.65 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 11.22.
SNX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SNX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.42. Over the last 12 months, SNX's PEG has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.20.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Synnex's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SNX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.