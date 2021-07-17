In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 20, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.35 billion, indicating 19.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to predominantly reflect the impact of increase in organic revenues, resulting from revival in business activities from the coronavirus-induced lows. Favorable foreign-exchange movements are also expected to have positively impacted the top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share and calls for year-over-year increase of 44.6%, expectedly attributable to increase in operating profit. Prudent management of discretionary addressable spend cost categories and benefits from repositioning actions taken back in the second quarter of 2020 are likely to have benefited the company’s operating performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Omnicom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Omnicom has an Earnings ESP of +10.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) , which has an Earnings ESP of +8.44% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
(WEX - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and carrying a Zacks Rank of 3 as well.