Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $67.30, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 0.99% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.29 billion, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $45.92 billion, which would represent changes of +15.84% and +7.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BMY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.76.
It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
