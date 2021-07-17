We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) closed at $7.56, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had lost 31.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CLNE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $346 million, which would represent changes of -350% and +18.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLNE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
