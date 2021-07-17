We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $377.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.03% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.52, up 6.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.9 billion, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.74 per share and revenue of $68.28 billion, which would represent changes of +9.14% and +4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.07.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.