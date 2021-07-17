We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
XPO Logistics (XPO - Free Report) closed at $140 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight management company had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from XPO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect XPO to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 371.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.86 billion, up 38.86% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $19.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +214.43% and +19.67%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. XPO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, XPO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.
Meanwhile, XPO's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XPO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.