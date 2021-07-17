We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed at $324.62, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BIIB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.59, down 55.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion, down 29.17% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.59 per share and revenue of $10.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.84% and -21.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BIIB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BIIB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BIIB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.76.
Meanwhile, BIIB's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.