Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Group (BX - Free Report) closed at $102.20, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 5.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BX to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.93 billion, up 73.65% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion, which would represent changes of +36.98% and +28.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.21% higher. BX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, BX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.34.
It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.