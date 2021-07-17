We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV - Free Report) closed at $8.20, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 34.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CLOV as it approaches its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLOV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.24% lower within the past month. CLOV currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.