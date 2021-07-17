We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $126.25, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRSP is projected to report earnings of $4.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 422.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $678.05 million, up 1695012.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $457.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +112.48% and +63538.16%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRSP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, CRSP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 192.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.76.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.