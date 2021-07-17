We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $950.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ISRG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.16, up 184.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.28 billion, up 50.77% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.58 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.66% and +23.16%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ISRG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ISRG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 70.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.97.
We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 7.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.