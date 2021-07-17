We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) closed at $46.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 9.68% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.
RUN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 81.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $374.36 million, up 106.5% from the year-ago period.
RUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.29% and +60.65%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% higher within the past month. RUN is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.