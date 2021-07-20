Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Idexx Laboratories Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Idexx Laboratories (
IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to IDXX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Idexx Laboratories' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Idexx Laboratories' main business drivers.
Headquartered in Delaware NJ, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, water testing and dairy markets. The company also sells a series of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.
IDEXX operates through four segments:
Companion Animal Group (CAG) (88.1% of revenues in 2020, up 12.6% from 2019): This segment provides veterinarians with diagnostic capabilities and information management solutions that enhance the health and well-being of pets. The complementary nature of these products and services provides a unique competitive advantage known as the IDEXX Diagnostic Advantage, providing vets with tools and services necessary to offer advanced veterinary medical care.
Water (4.8%, down 3.2 %): Through this segment, IDEXX provides innovative testing solutions for easy, rapid and accurate detection and quantification of various microbiological parameters in water, helping to ensure water safety for people around the world.
Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD) (5.4%, up 10%): Within this segment, IDEXX provides diagnostic tests and related instrumentation required to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve bovine reproductive efficiency, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. These products are purchased by government and private laboratories that provide testing services to cattle, swine and poultry veterinarians, producers and processors. this segment).
Other (1.7%, up 108.7%): The company’s OPTI Medical operating segment has been combined and presented with the remaining pharmaceutical product line and the out-licensing arrangements in an ‘Other’ category, primarily because they do not meet the quantitative or qualitative thresholds for reportable segments.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Idexx Laboratories a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in July 2011 would be worth $17,015.16, or a 1,601.52% gain, as of July 19, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 228.78% and the price of gold increased 9.54% over the same time frame in comparison.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for IDXX.
Over the past six months, IDEXX’s shares have outperformed its industry. Solid organic-revenue gains in the last-reported first-quarter 2021 are encouraging. Strong sales at the CAG and LPD arms drove the top line. The company saw sturdy gains in CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues, supported by sustained strong global trends in pet healthcare. IDEXX’s performance in major geographies is also impressive. The company’s human health business, OPTI Medical Systems’ COVID-19 human PCR testing, also drove the top line. Notably, IDEXX reported better-than-expected results in the first-quarter 2021. Yet, fall in diagnostic imaging systems revenues and continued lower revenues from the Water segment are concerning. A weak capital structure does not bode well either. Foreign exchange headwind remain a concern.
Shares have gained 11.10% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
