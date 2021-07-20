We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BCE Unit Partners With Google Cloud to Boost Network Services
BCE Inc.’s (BCE - Free Report) subsidiary, Bell Canada, has partnered with Google Cloud to augment its nationwide network and IT infrastructure.
Bell, a leading Canada-based telecommunications company, serves more than 22 million consumer and business customers across every province and territory. The move is part of the company’s ongoing digital transformation as it aims to strengthen its 5G network leadership.
Owned by Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Google Cloud provides infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools and other services for enterprises. With customers in more than 200 countries, it boosts organizations’ ability to digitally transform their business.
The multi-year partnership will combine Bell’s 5G network leadership with Google’s expertise in multicloud, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver richer experiences for Bell’s customers across Canada.
As a technology partner, Google Cloud will enable Bell to drive operational efficiency and increase network automation. Bell will move and upgrade its IT infrastructure, network functions and critical applications from on-premise to Google Cloud.
With its 5G network and Anthos, Google Cloud’s multicloud solution, Bell will be able to provide enhanced customer service with greater automation and flexibility. It will utilize Google Cloud’s expertise in AI and big data to gain insights through real-time network data analytics.
The industry leaders also share a common goal for sustainable business practices. Google Cloud will contribute to Bell’s target of achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Bell has invested around C$4 billion in broadband network infrastructure every year over the past decade. The company is expected to benefit from its accelerated nationwide network rollout program.
BCE’s shares have gained 18.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) and Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.
Ooma pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.