Techne (TECH) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Techne (TECH - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TECH recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for TECH

Over the past four weeks, TECH has gained 6.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account TECH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting TECH on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


