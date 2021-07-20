Cambium (CMBM), Alaska Communications Deploy Multi-Gigabit Service

Cambium Networks Corporation ( CMBM Quick Quote CMBM - Free Report) recently partnered with telecommunications service provider — Alaska Communications — for the deployment of multi-gigabit connectivity service. The telco capitalized on Cambium’s fixed wireless technology powered by 60 GHz cnWave equipment. It also leveraged Terragraph mesh functionality as part of the network modernization initiative. Terragraph technology, which is the brainchild of Facebook Connectivity, facilitates a cluster of base stations broadcasting at 60 GHz to independently manage and distribute traffic among themselves. With a diverse bouquet of superior network products, Alaska Communications empowers customers with state-of-the-art industry-specific solutions and technologies to effectively address dynamic communication hurdles. It proactively works with its partners to address the requirements of business operations across varied industry verticals. These include healthcare, education, energy and wholesale carrier. As the first telecommunications provider in Alaska to maintain a third-generation wireless network, the entity delivers a secure, reliable business network to improve productivity and collaboration on the back of avant-garde IT services and cloud optimization. The first phase of this rollout will enable the Anchorage, AK-based telco to provide fixed wireless connectivity with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Nearly 6,500 households and businesses will be initially benefited by this deployment. Cambium’s cost-effective 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless and Terragraph mesh technology will not only support Alaska Communications to extend its fiber network with enhanced broadband services but also permit subscribers to enjoy a seamless access to 100, 200, and 500 Mbps-backed offerings. This will facilitate activities like online education and rapid data transfer amid the pandemic. Apart from multi-gigabit wireless access, Alaska Communications will continue to provide unlimited data services with speed options starting at 100 Mbps. The recent move is touted as a significant milestone for the telco as it remains committed toward its goal of accelerating the deployment of fixed wireless while boosting its core network capacity. The partnership will not only enable the Alaska-based company to augment crucial broadband access and competitive service into new areas with better subscriber experience but also empower Cambium to strengthen its growing ecosystem of partners supported by a robust wireless fabric solutions portfolio. Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities supported by expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of this Rolling Meadows, IL-based company’s long-term growth. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 247.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.7% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Cambium (CMBM), Alaska Communications Deploy Multi-Gigabit Service
Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) recently partnered with telecommunications service provider — Alaska Communications — for the deployment of multi-gigabit connectivity service. The telco capitalized on Cambium’s fixed wireless technology powered by 60 GHz cnWave equipment.
It also leveraged Terragraph mesh functionality as part of the network modernization initiative. Terragraph technology, which is the brainchild of Facebook Connectivity, facilitates a cluster of base stations broadcasting at 60 GHz to independently manage and distribute traffic among themselves.
With a diverse bouquet of superior network products, Alaska Communications empowers customers with state-of-the-art industry-specific solutions and technologies to effectively address dynamic communication hurdles. It proactively works with its partners to address the requirements of business operations across varied industry verticals. These include healthcare, education, energy and wholesale carrier.
As the first telecommunications provider in Alaska to maintain a third-generation wireless network, the entity delivers a secure, reliable business network to improve productivity and collaboration on the back of avant-garde IT services and cloud optimization.
The first phase of this rollout will enable the Anchorage, AK-based telco to provide fixed wireless connectivity with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Nearly 6,500 households and businesses will be initially benefited by this deployment.
Cambium’s cost-effective 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless and Terragraph mesh technology will not only support Alaska Communications to extend its fiber network with enhanced broadband services but also permit subscribers to enjoy a seamless access to 100, 200, and 500 Mbps-backed offerings. This will facilitate activities like online education and rapid data transfer amid the pandemic.
Apart from multi-gigabit wireless access, Alaska Communications will continue to provide unlimited data services with speed options starting at 100 Mbps. The recent move is touted as a significant milestone for the telco as it remains committed toward its goal of accelerating the deployment of fixed wireless while boosting its core network capacity.
The partnership will not only enable the Alaska-based company to augment crucial broadband access and competitive service into new areas with better subscriber experience but also empower Cambium to strengthen its growing ecosystem of partners supported by a robust wireless fabric solutions portfolio.
Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities supported by expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of this Rolling Meadows, IL-based company’s long-term growth.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 247.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.7% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) , Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) and SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) . While Cogent sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ooma and SeaChange International carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.
SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.