Semtech (SMTC) AVX Picked by WyreStorm, Clientele Expands

Semtech Corporation ( SMTC Quick Quote SMTC - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to expand clientele on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions.
This is evident from the selection of the company’s AVX extender technology by WyreStorm for the latter’s EX-100-H2-EARC product line.
Using Semtech’s AVX extender application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), WyreStorm’s EX-100-H2-EARC product line is able to extend 18 Gigabi
ts per second audio-video signals up to 100 meters, and deliver a robust solution to support various residential high-quality audio and video applications.
The latest collaboration shows the efficiency and reliability of Semtech’s AVX extender technology.
Further, the latest move by WyreStorm has added strength to Semtech’s customer base, which is likely to contribute to revenues of the Signal Integrity segment in the near term.
This particular segment has become an integral part of Semtech’s overall business. It generated 39% of total revenues for fiscal first-quarter 2022. Also, revenues from this segment grew 11.3% year over year.
Hence, the latest partnership is expected to contribute well to the company’s top-line growth in the days ahead.
Semtech’s Expanding Clientele
Semtech has collaborated with several companies in recent times due to robust AVX technology.
Apart from the recent move, in early May, the company’s AVX extender ASIC, the AVX200T, has been incorporated into Arnouse Digital Devices’ secure thin client product line, SR10-FDD and SR20-FDD.
Additionally, early this year, Semtech’s AVX was integrated into Cypress Technology’s new line of high-quality point-to-point AV extenders to transmit uncompressed 4K60 video over distances up to 30km.
Further, growing adoption of Semtech’s cost-effective LoRa technology is driving customer momentum.
Recently, the company collaborated with DIC Corp. for integrating its LoRaWAN standard with the latter’s HatteTotte sensors.
Moreover, Semtech announced last month that its LoRa devices will be incorporated into LDT’s smart fire prevention system to help it in detecting flames and smoke as well as measuring fire levels seamlessly.
Semtech’s Portfolio Strength
Semtech is making strong efforts to strengthen the robust portfolio of solutions including LoRa technology, AVX, BlueRiver, HDMI, laser drivers and others.
Recently, the company added a new solution, EClamp8052P, to its EClamp platform of protection devices. The product uses board space efficiently, and solves issues related to electromagnetic compatibility and electrostatic discharge.
In late April, Semtech added a new product, LoRa Corecell Reference Design, to the LoRa Core portfolio for full duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902 – 928MHz ISM band. The new solution enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.
Semtech, in early April, introduced a new product, GN2256, in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for expanding 5G wireless infrastructure bandwidth.
In late March, the company introduced GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip for converting HDMI signals to SDI and vice-versa or SDI to SDI (gearbox).
Additionally, its bidirectional Tri-Edge CDR with integrated direct modulated laser driver for enabling 50 Gigabits per second PAM4 5G front haul deployments remains noteworthy.
We believe that these solutions will continue to benefit Semtech in gaining strong momentum in various end markets in the upcoming period.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Applied Materials ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) , Analog Devices ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) and Maxim Integrated Products ( MXIM Quick Quote MXIM - Free Report) , eachcarrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Long-term earnings growth rates for Applied Materials, Analog Devices and Maxim are currently projected at 17.97%, 12.25% and 10%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Semtech (SMTC) AVX Picked by WyreStorm, Clientele Expands
Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to expand clientele on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions.
This is evident from the selection of the company’s AVX extender technology by WyreStorm for the latter’s EX-100-H2-EARC product line.
Using Semtech’s AVX extender application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), WyreStorm’s EX-100-H2-EARC product line is able to extend 18 Gigabi
ts per second audio-video signals up to 100 meters, and deliver a robust solution to support various residential high-quality audio and video applications.
The latest collaboration shows the efficiency and reliability of Semtech’s AVX extender technology.
Further, the latest move by WyreStorm has added strength to Semtech’s customer base, which is likely to contribute to revenues of the Signal Integrity segment in the near term.
This particular segment has become an integral part of Semtech’s overall business. It generated 39% of total revenues for fiscal first-quarter 2022. Also, revenues from this segment grew 11.3% year over year.
Hence, the latest partnership is expected to contribute well to the company’s top-line growth in the days ahead.
Semtech Corporation Price and Consensus
Semtech Corporation price-consensus-chart | Semtech Corporation Quote
Semtech’s Expanding Clientele
Semtech has collaborated with several companies in recent times due to robust AVX technology.
Apart from the recent move, in early May, the company’s AVX extender ASIC, the AVX200T, has been incorporated into Arnouse Digital Devices’ secure thin client product line, SR10-FDD and SR20-FDD.
Additionally, early this year, Semtech’s AVX was integrated into Cypress Technology’s new line of high-quality point-to-point AV extenders to transmit uncompressed 4K60 video over distances up to 30km.
Further, growing adoption of Semtech’s cost-effective LoRa technology is driving customer momentum.
Recently, the company collaborated with DIC Corp. for integrating its LoRaWAN standard with the latter’s HatteTotte sensors.
Moreover, Semtech announced last month that its LoRa devices will be incorporated into LDT’s smart fire prevention system to help it in detecting flames and smoke as well as measuring fire levels seamlessly.
Semtech’s Portfolio Strength
Semtech is making strong efforts to strengthen the robust portfolio of solutions including LoRa technology, AVX, BlueRiver, HDMI, laser drivers and others.
Recently, the company added a new solution, EClamp8052P, to its EClamp platform of protection devices. The product uses board space efficiently, and solves issues related to electromagnetic compatibility and electrostatic discharge.
In late April, Semtech added a new product, LoRa Corecell Reference Design, to the LoRa Core portfolio for full duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902 – 928MHz ISM band. The new solution enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.
Semtech, in early April, introduced a new product, GN2256, in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for expanding 5G wireless infrastructure bandwidth.
In late March, the company introduced GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip for converting HDMI signals to SDI and vice-versa or SDI to SDI (gearbox).
Additionally, its bidirectional Tri-Edge CDR with integrated direct modulated laser driver for enabling 50 Gigabits per second PAM4 5G front haul deployments remains noteworthy.
We believe that these solutions will continue to benefit Semtech in gaining strong momentum in various end markets in the upcoming period.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) , Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM - Free Report) , eachcarrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Applied Materials, Analog Devices and Maxim are currently projected at 17.97%, 12.25% and 10%, respectively.