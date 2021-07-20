We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Blackstone Group IncThe (BX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Blackstone Group IncThe (BX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Blackstone Group IncThe is one of 904 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 13.54% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BX has gained about 57.69% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 16.94% on average. This means that Blackstone Group IncThe is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, BX is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.96% so far this year, meaning that BX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.