Has Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Starbucks is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 5.06% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SBUX has returned 10.98% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.20%. This means that Starbucks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.99% this year, meaning that SBUX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SBUX as it looks to continue its solid performance.


