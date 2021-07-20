We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Visa (V) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Visa (V - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Visa is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for V's full-year earnings has moved 1.93% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, V has gained about 13.44% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 13.68%. As we can see, Visa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, V is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.66% this year, meaning that V is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on V as it attempts to continue its solid performance.