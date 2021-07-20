Zoom Video Communications ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Five9 ( FIVN Quick Quote FIVN - Free Report) , a provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, in a deal worth nearly $14.7 billion to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement. Expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022, the deal will give Zoom access to the $24 billion global contact center market. It will combine Five9’s Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution with Zoom’s broad communications platform. Per Grand View research report, the global CCaaS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028. Zoom’s deal with Five9, which offers services to call centers via cloud computing, will help expand the company’s Zoom Phone offering. While Zoom is predominantly known for its video conferencing services, it has been promoting various office collaboration products including Zoom Phone, a cloud phone system, and its conference software, Zoom Rooms. The all-stock transaction values Five9 shares at $200.28 with shareholders in the company set to receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom class A common stock and is subject to approval by Five9 stockholders. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to Zoom. We believe Zoom’s ability to generate strong cash flows will enable it to make further investments in product development and acquisitions in the future. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) worth $4.7 billion as of Apr 30, 2021. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Year to Date Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research User Growth, Portfolio Strength to Fend off Competition
Zoom Video (ZM) to Buy Call Center Software Provider Five9
Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Five9 (FIVN - Free Report) , a provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, in a deal worth nearly $14.7 billion to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement.
Expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022, the deal will give Zoom access to the $24 billion global contact center market. It will combine Five9’s Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution with Zoom’s broad communications platform.
Per Grand View research report, the global CCaaS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Zoom’s deal with Five9, which offers services to call centers via cloud computing, will help expand the company’s Zoom Phone offering. While Zoom is predominantly known for its video conferencing services, it has been promoting various office collaboration products including Zoom Phone, a cloud phone system, and its conference software, Zoom Rooms.
The all-stock transaction values Five9 shares at $200.28 with shareholders in the company set to receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom class A common stock and is subject to approval by Five9 stockholders. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to Zoom.
We believe Zoom’s ability to generate strong cash flows will enable it to make further investments in product development and acquisitions in the future. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) worth $4.7 billion as of Apr 30, 2021. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Year to Date Performance
User Growth, Portfolio Strength to Fend off Competition
Zoom shares have returned 7.3% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 6.7% as conferencing platforms, which also include Cisco’s (CSCO - Free Report) Webex and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Teams, have seen a surge in usage due to the coronavirus-induced shift to online working, learning and socializing.
Zoom has been benefiting from an expanding enterprise customer base backed by its cloud-native unified communications platform. Its solutions combine video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities and make remote-working and collaboration easy.
Zoom is one of the leading names in the unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) space, which is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 27.8% during 2021-2026, per Mordor Intelligence report.
User addition and portfolio expansion are being hailed as key catalysts for Zoom to continue on its growth trajectory in 2021. At the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2022, Zoom had roughly 497,100 customers (with more than 10 employees), up 87% year over year.
The company had 1,999 customers with more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenues, up roughly 160% year over year.
Demand for Zoom Video’s platform and expanding suite of solutions are expected to remain robust and aid the company’s top-line growth in the near term.
Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of Atlassian, ServiceNow and Dropbox is expected to benefit the company in winning enterprise customers.
The availability of Zoom For Home, which supports remote working for business professionals, has been a key catalyst.