Reasons to Retain Envestnet (ENV) Stock in Your Portfolio

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of its growth. Envestnet’s revenues are expected to register 15.3% growth in 2021 and 11.6% in 2022.

Factors That Auger Well

Envestnet’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. Notably, asset-based recurring revenues of $159.4 million increased 18% and subscription-based recurring revenues of $109.8 million were up 5% in the first quarter of 2021.

The company’s technology-enabled services are expected to register handsome growth as trends such as increasing demand for personalized wealth management services and cost-effective guided advice are creating significant market opportunities.

Envestnet continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency, increase market competitiveness, address regulatory demands and cater to client-driven requests for new capabilities. The company’s technology design facilitates significant scalability.

Some Risks

Envestnet's total-debt-to-total-capital ratio of 0.48 at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was higher than the previous quarter’s 0.44. A higher debt, as a percentage of total capital, indicates a higher risk of insolvency.

Further, cash and cash equivalent balance of $372 million at the end of the quarter was well below the long-term debt level of $845 million. This underscores that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Envestnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Accenture (ACN - Free Report) , Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) and Paychex (PAYX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Accenture, Cross Country Healthcare and Paychexis pegged at 10%, 10.5% and 8%, respectively.


