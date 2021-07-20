We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.62, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 41.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMC is projected to report earnings of -$0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $348 million, up 1741.27% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.23 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion, which would represent changes of +80% and +87.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.