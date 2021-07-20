We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Avnet (AVT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.23, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of electronic components had gained 0.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
AVT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 442.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.95 billion, up 18.93% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AVT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. AVT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note AVT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.62, so we one might conclude that AVT is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that AVT has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.