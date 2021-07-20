We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) closed at $237.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 1.79% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRM to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.23 billion, up 20.96% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $25.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.76% and +22.01%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. CRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRM has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.1, which means CRM is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 3.4 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
