We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.15, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.54 billion, up 48.61% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $74.9 billion, which would represent changes of +67.12% and +57.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PFE has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.87 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.87.
Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.