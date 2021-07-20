We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed at $70.94, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TTD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $261.58 million, up 87.7% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of -7.25% and +36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. TTD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, TTD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 109.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.34, which means TTD is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 7.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
