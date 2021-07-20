We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH - Free Report) closed at $9.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
WISH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.63% and +25.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WISH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. WISH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WISH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.