We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Century Communities (CCS) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) closed at $58.68, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had lost 5.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
CCS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.82, up 133.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 29.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.01% and +28.65%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CCS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note CCS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.64, so we one might conclude that CCS is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.