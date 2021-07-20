We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Geo Group (GEO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Geo Group (GEO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.50, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the private prison operator had lost 14.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GEO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $561.18 million, down 4.53% from the prior-year quarter.
GEO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.76% and -4.32%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GEO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GEO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, GEO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.03.
We can also see that GEO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.03 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GEO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.