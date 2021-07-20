We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed at $68.70, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from O as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2021. On that day, O is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $447.69 million, up 7.97% from the year-ago period.
O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.83% and +13.21%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for O. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% higher. O is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that O has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.8, which means O is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.