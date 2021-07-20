We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN - Free Report) closed at $29.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 31.51% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 14.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from QFIN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QFIN to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.09%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion, which would represent changes of +20% and +21.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QFIN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QFIN currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note QFIN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.84, which means QFIN is trading at a discount to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow QFIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.