We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $187.15, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 11.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 49.42% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.31 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.19% and +48.99%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. SWKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, SWKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.25, so we one might conclude that SWKS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 1 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.