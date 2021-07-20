We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Workhorse Group (WKHS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Workhorse Group (WKHS - Free Report) closed at $11.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had lost 24.88% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
WKHS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, WKHS is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.19 million, up 5670% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $68.72 million, which would represent changes of -324.29% and +4834.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. WKHS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.