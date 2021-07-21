Back to top

Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Stock Jumps 7.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.1% higher at $9.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Compelling products, geographic diversification, technology-led BPO platform ensure recurring revenues and solid cash flow generation bodes well. Strategic acquisition of Crawford Carvallo aided it to be the largest loss adjusting company in Latin America while HBA Group buyout complements the Crawford TPA Solutions segment in Australia and the larger Asia region.

Crawford stays focused to invest in technology and diversify business lines in its consistent efforts to improve profitability.

The world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of global claims management solutions boasts a solid balance sheet with low debt profile.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $247.83 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Crawford & Company B, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRD.B going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

