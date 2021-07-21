Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA - Free Report) is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) provides internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA - Free Report) is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

